Yvonne Dianne (Eve) Hickman
June 15, 1928 - September 3, 2019
Eve was born in Eugene, OR at Sacred Heart Hospital. She lived her life in Springfield and Eugene, with only 6 months out of state, in the state of Washington. She went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 3, 2019. She passed peacefully at Gateway Living in Springfield. She had just celebrated her 91st birthday in June. Her daughter, son-in-law, grandkids and 5 grandchildren came from Nebraska and Colorado to celebrate with her. She loved sharing her favorite hymn: "God is still on the Throne, He never forsaketh His own; His promise is true! He will not forget you! God is still on the Throne!"
Her father and mother preceeded her in death: Artie (Art) Rufus Sneed and LaVenia (Vena) Allen Sneed, and 2 brothers: Allen and Donald. She married James F. Hickman (Jim) March 13, 1949. They were married for 66 years. Eve is survived by her daughter, Sandra Diane (married to Keith) and son, Gregory James (married to Roxanne). She was blessed with 4 grandchildren: Jeremy, Brandon, Michael and Tiffany, and 5 great-grandchildren: Makenzie, Jordan, Evan, Eliana and Hudson. Her beloved nephew, Terry Allen Sneed, became like a son to her.
Eve attended the U of O for 2 years, and enjoyed her jobs throughout the years: Skeie's Jewelers, Fee and Richie Jewelers, Potter Manufacturing and Harvest House Publishers (her favorite!). She made her decision to follow Jesus Christ when she was in high school and enjoyed serving Him the rest of her life. She taught elementary girls Sunday School classes for years and loved being in the church choir. Her life Celebration will be at Buell Chapel, 320 No. 6th Street, Springfield, 97477 on Monday, September 23 rd at 1 p.m. Her viewing will be at 12:00. Interment will be at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Springfield. Her family and friends will gather at Elmer's Restaurant on Valley River Way at 5 p.m. to continue celebrating her wonderful life.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019