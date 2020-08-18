1/1
Yvonne Loyce Zoumboukos
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yvonne Loyce Zoumboukos
3/19/1943 - 8/13/2020
Yvonne Zoumboukos was born in Portola, California to Shelby Pate Coleman and Carmen Landaburu Coleman during World War II while her father was serving in the Pacific. After the war, the family moved to northern California and lived in various locations before eventually settling in Willits, California where she graduated from high school. While in high school, she was a four-year member of the Girls' League Athletic Association and the Mixed Chorus and Glee club. She also was the head majorette her junior year. She matriculated to Santa Rosa Junior College after high school receiving an Associate Arts degree. She moved to Davis, California and opened a successful men's and women's hair styling salon there. She moved to Oregon in 1979 with her husband and sons. She followed up on her successful business ventures in California with several salons in Eugene until her retirement. Yvonne was an avid Duck fan, especially enjoying football, men's and women's basketball, and softball. She was an outstanding athlete in her own rite. She died on August 13, 2020 after battling mesenteric ischemia for eighteen months.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister Dawn Rene; and her brother Darrell. She is survived by her husband, Neal; her three sons: Derek Jester, Lance Jester (Julie) and Peter Zoumboukos (Kate); three granddaughters; her brother Shelby (Gere); aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuaries. A gathering for memories and condolences will be held after covid-19 restrictions are lifted by the state. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Child Center, 3995 Marcola Road, Springfield, OR 97477.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Musgrove Family Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved