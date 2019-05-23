EATON — Doris Huneke was born on April 13, 1924, in Ripley County, Versailles, Indiana, and died on May 20, 2019, at the Greenbriar Nursing Center in Eaton.

She was the daughter of Edward Harrison (Harry) Black and Glenna Fay Delay Black. She graduated from Versailles High School, Versailles, Indiana in 1941. Doris worked in the office of the County Superintendent of Schools, Ripley County, Indiana in 1941. From 1942 to 1946 she worked for the Selective Service in Versailles, Indiana. On October 19, 1946 Doris married Louis Harry Huneke of Napoleon, Indiana. They moved to Eaton, and from 1952 to 1988 she was his secretary in the office of Halderman Farm Management Service in Eaton. Doris was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Eaton, and served on Church Council and the Grace Lutheran Church Women's Board, as well as being a member of the Sarah-Esther Circle at the church. Doris was also a member of Delta Theta Tau Sorority beginning in 1955. She served as President, and held other offices of the Theta Mu Chapter. She was a charter member of Theta Mu Alpha Alumni Chapter since 1984.

Doris Huneke was preceded in death by her husband, Louis, (Dec. 25, 1991), her parents, and her sister, Wanda Black Klopp.

She will be greatly missed by her children: Richard H. Huneke (Carol Mowitz), Allen L. Huneke, M.D. (Margaret Siehl), and Jan C. Huneke, O.D. (Jody Brown). Additionally, she is survived by four grandchildren: Michael H. Huneke (Lauren), Sara Huneke Segall (Steven), Brian H. Huneke, and Lisa Huneke Curry (Adam), and four great-grandchildren: William A. Huneke, John H. Huneke, Alice M. Curry and Anna L. Curry. Other survivors include sister, Helen Black Smith, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, from 11 a.m.-noon, at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton. A graveside service will follow at 12:15 p.m. at Mound Hill Cemetery (new side) in Eaton with Pastor Dwight Hanson officiating.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Grace Lutheran Church or . Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.