EATON — Geanell Miller, 99, of Eaton, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Vancrest Health Care Center in Eaton.

She was born Feb. 24, 1921, in Richmond, Indiana, to the late Lon and Pearl Crawford.

Geanell was a member of the Eaton First Church of God. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her family and was an avid seamstress and knitter. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Vern Miller in 2011; sisters Gladys Bentley, Laverna Ross and Ruth Hamilton; and brother Kenneth Crawford.

She is survived by her daughters: Carole (Keith) Robbins of Troy; Janet (Phil) Elliott of Eaton; and Lynda (Mike) Breitung of Roswell, Georgia; grandchildren: Sarah (Donald) Hays of Eaton; Jacob, Thomas and Samuel Breitung, all of Roswell; Ryan (Tiffany) Elliott of Eaton; and Leann (Derek) Frazier of Eaton; great-grandchildren: Caleb and Jackson Hays, Ava and Grayson Elliott, and Rayven and Krysten Frazier and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 2 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, 45320, with Pastors Jerry Reynolds and Aaron Holman officiating. Burial will follow at Monroe Twp. Cemetery, Eldorado.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. To view the live webcast of Geanell's service, please visit the funeral home website at www.gsbfuneralhome.com, click on her obituary page and then click View Webcast; online condolences and other remembrances may also be sent to the family at this website.