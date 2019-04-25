EATON — Aaron Matthew Branstrator, 23, died unexpectedly on Feb. 27, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

He is survived by his parents Monica Smith of Richmond, Indiana, and Mark Branstrator of Indianapolis Indiana; his twin sons, Cash and Walker McClanahan of Eaton; two brothers, Alexander Branstrator of Oxford, and Gabriel Miller of Greenville; one sister, Eve Wichard of Greensburg, Indiana; grandparents, Jon and Peggy Branstrator of Oxford.

Aaron attended Eaton schools and participated in Boy Scout Troop 78 and Eaton High School soccer, swim and tennis teams. Prior to high school Aaron played SAY and club soccer in Eaton, Oxford, and Fairfield. Aaron loved making music and cherished his family and friends.

A memorial open house for family and friends will be held Sunday, May 5, from 2-5 p.m. at the Memory Cabin in Fort St. Clair.