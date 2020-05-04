COLUMBUS — Adam Glenn Hughes, 37, of Columbus, and formerly of Eaton, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born April 6, 1983, in Richmond, Indiana. Adam was a 2001 graduate of Eaton High School; graduated with his Bachelor's degree in 2005 from Ohio University and completed his Master's degree last year from Capital University in Columbus. He currently worked as a Project Manager at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus. Adam loved music and enjoyed writing. He is survived by his parents Barry and Janet Hughes of Eaton; maternal grandparents James and Joann Moore of New Paris; paternal grandparents Richard and Phyllis Hughes of Bloomington, Indiana; sisters Ashlee (Matthew) Hamski of Dublin, and Heather (Josh) Harris of Franklin, Indiana; niece and nephews: Hudson, Tucker, Nolan and Jovie; uncles Steve (Lynda) Moore of New Paris, Michael Moore of Northport, Florida and Douglas Moore of New Paris; aunt Christine (Vincent) Taylor of Bloomington, Indiana; and late aunt Leticia Scott of Terre Haute, Indiana; numerous cousins; and his special canine companion Spectra and feline companion Ripley. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Springlawn Cemetery in New Paris. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Columbus Coalition for the Homeless, 89 West Park Avenue, Columbus, OH 43222. Adam volunteered there every Thursday for the past few years. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from May 4 to May 5, 2020.