RICHMOND, INDIANA — Albert Earl Withrow, 85, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday evening, Feb. 6, 2020, at Arbor Trace.

He was born on July 13, 1934, to Albert E. Sr. and Ora Mae Hageman Withrow in Somerville, and lived in the Richmond area since 2008. Albert had farmed on the family farm as a dairy farmer where he raised Brown Swiss dairy cattle and retired as an employee of General Motors where he worked as a millwright. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and served in Korea. Albert was a member of the Druids, Eagles, Elks Lodges and American Legion Post 65.

Survivors include wife and best friend Marilyn Lienemann Withrow; sister Anna Lee (Ed) Duffie; stepchildren Sherry (Darrell) Rankin, Melanie (Paul) Heath, Steven Rheinhardt, David (Jayne) Rheinhardt; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by brother Gerald Withrow.

Service for Albert will be held at 1 p.m. on Feb. 12, at Riggle-Watlermann Mortuary. Burial will immediately follow at Earlham Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the funeral home.