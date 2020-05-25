EATON — Alberta Pauline Bartels, 98, of Eaton, went home peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 22, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 26, 1921, in Hamilton, to the late Edward and Carrie Beyerlein. Alberta was a 1939 graduate of Fairfield High School. After high school, she met the love of her life, Clifford Bartels, when they were both in the same wedding party. Upon his return from serving in the U.S. Army during WWII, they were wed on Feb. 20, 1946. They were farmers in southwest Ohio. Alberta served as a Sunday school teacher in Hamilton, where she was a long-time member of the Bethel Christian & Missionary Alliance Church. She was an avid gardener and baker, enjoyed bowling, playing cards and was a loyal Cincinnati Reds fan. She was a member of Ingomar Mother's Club and the Eaton Community Church. Alberta is survived by her daughters, Ruth (Tim) Willis of Franklin, and Shirley Clark of Eaton; grandchildren Jennifer (Erik) Buckland of Willoughby, Lori Forrest of Cincinnati, Cynthia (Steven) Galusha of Arlington, Virginia and Mark (Jessica) Foster of Eaton; great-grandchildren Ava Buckland, Zachary Buckland, Haley Forrest, Kaitlyn Forrest, Gwen Galusha, Connor Foster and Hadley Foster; many nieces and nephews, friends and special dear friends Stan & Jeannine VanAusdal and Ed & Judy King. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, stepfather John Bartels, sister Anna Kathryn Hamburger and son-in-law John Clark. Funeral services Tuesday, May 26, at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria, with burial at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria. Memorial contributions may be made to the Eaton Community Church or The Hospice of Dayton. www.rlcfc.com.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from May 25 to May 26, 2020.