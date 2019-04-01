NEW PARIS — Alejandra Margarita Hurd, 72, of New Paris, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 29, 2019, at her residence after an illness.

She was born Oct. 5, 1946, in Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico to the late Pablo and Margarita Lopez. Margarita worked as a custodian for Eaton Community Schools at East Elementary where she dearly loved the children; she was an avid walker and a devoted Christian, often stating she was a "simple little lady that loved the Lord with all her heart".

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister Esperanza Kelty.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Allen E. Hurd; her children: son Dennis (Angela) Greenfield, daughter Ola (Jim) Angel, son Robert (Tracy) Hurd, daughter Maria (Jason) Sibila; son Allen E. (Bethann) Hurd, Jr., son Clay (Wendi) Hurd, son Steve (Stephanie) Hurd, and daughters Angel Hurd, Rebekah Hurd, Elizabeth Allison and Sierra Allison; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and several brothers. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton. Burial will be at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be sent to . Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.