EATON — Alexa R. Perry, 25, and son Daxton L. "Pookie" Perry, 2, both of Eaton, died Friday afternoon, Oct. 11, 2019 as a result of injuries received from a three vehicle accident at the intersection of Ohio 73 and Jacksonburg Rd. in Wayne Township, Butler County. At this time, Dalton Perry, husband to Alexa and father to Daxton continues to be hospitalized and is receiving treatment for his injuries.

Alexa was born on April 21, 1994. She was the daughter of Anthony L. and Necia A. (Brasel) Alexander. She was a 2012 graduate of Miami Valley CTC and Carlisle High School. She loved softball, fishing and racing. She married the love of her life Dalton W. Perry on April 6, 2018. More than anything, Alexa wanted to be Pookie's mom and Dalton's wife. Daxton came along and blessed their lives on May 25, 2017. He was a precious and happy little guy who was a delight to all who knew him.

They are survived by Dalton: Alexa's parents and Daxton's maternal grandparents Anthony Alexander and wife Tasha of Carlisle; and Necia Alexander of West Elkton: Daxton's paternal grandparents Kimberly Mikesell and husband Chad of Eaton; and Tony Perry of Eaton: maternal great grandparents Rebecca Tyra and husband Eldon, Chris Brasel and wife Teeta; Alva Alexander and wife Fayetta; paternal great grandparents Dalton Perry and wife Karen; and Carol Keener and husband Wayne; Alexa's sister Ariel Alexander: Dalton's sister Tracy Jones and husband Dustin: Alexa's step brothers and sister Everett, Rudy, Phoebe, James and Alexa's half brothers Aslan and Axel; Dalton's niece and nephew and Daxton's cousins Rosalee and Remington Jones.

Friends may call on the family from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens, 3377 U.S. 35, West Alexandria. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m.

Following the service, a procession will lead to Hillgrove Union Cemetery in Miamisburg where a brief closing ceremony will take place at the graveside.

Please remember to keep Dalton and both families in your thoughts and prayers. Please visit our funeral home's website to leave condolences and share memories. www.rlcfc.com.