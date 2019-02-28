SPRINGFIELD — Alice F. Boyd, 70, of Springfield, formerly of West Alexandria, passed away with her family by her side on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital.

She was born on April 30, 1948, to the late Elmer and Lillian (Jackson) Boyd in Dayton.

In addition to her parents, Alice is preceded in death by an adopted daughter and two brothers, Walter and Charles Ward.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her two adopted sons and daughter; sisters, Nancy (James) Hannah and Dora (Jerry) Angst; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Alice played professional football for the Dayton Phillies and was an avid softball fan. She attended Faith Tabernacle Church in Urbana and had a huge heart full of love for animals.

A celebration of Alice's life will be held on March 9, at the American Legion in West Alexandria beginning at 1 a.m. Pastor Brian Coleman will officiate. Alice will be laid to rest following her memorial at Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to the Faith Tabernacle Church in Alice's honor.