EATON — Alice Marie Straszheim, 82, of Eaton, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the Greenbriar Nursing Center in Eaton with her husband and children by her side.

She was born June 5, 1937, in Richmond, Indiana to the late Myron Earl and Helen Irene (Flatter) Pentecost. She was a member of the Campbellstown United Church of Christ, where she also served as a youth leader. Alice was a registered nurse, working for Dr. Darrow in Eaton, and Dr. Royer in Richmond, Indiana. She last worked at Reid Home Health Care as a Home Health Nurse. Alice was also a 4H leader.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by an infant sister; and sister Winifred Morrow Uhrig.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, John A. Straszheim, whom she married May 3, 1958; daughter Deborah Straszheim Flory of Eaton; son Stephen Albert Straszheim of Eaton; daughter Jorene Burgess of Eaton; grandchildren: Jericole Flory, Tiffany Flory, Danielle (Thomas) Baumer, Megan (Shane) Bellamy, Zachary Burgess and Wyatt Burgess; three great-grandsons; and brother Richard Pentecost of New Paris.

Funeral service Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Campbellstown United Church of Christ, 2890 W. Florence-Campbellstown Rd., Eaton, with Pastor Alicia Schrodel & Pastor Jim Sizelove officiating. Visitation on Monday, Oct. 28, at the Girton-Schmidt & Boucher-Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main St., Eaton, and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be sent to or Campbellstown United Church of Christ. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.