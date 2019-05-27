EATON — Allen L. Toney, 77, of Eaton, passed away from cancer Saturday, May 25, 2019, at .

He was born April 7, 1942, in Richmond, Indiana, to Howard E. Toney and the late Dorothea J. (Miller) Toney. Al was a 1960 graduate of Dixon High School; he was a Special Deputy for the Preble County Sheriff's Office; was a longtime Preble County farmer; co-owner of Bear Paw Concessions and Catering; was a former Dixon Township Trustee; and past president of the Preble County Zoning Board of Appeals.

In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by his brother Ken Toney.

He is survived by his wife Peggy Toney of Eaton; father Howard Toney of Eaton; sister Cheryl Toney of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; daughters Marcy (Rich) Little of Eaton and Stacy (Jeff) Capek of Fishers, Indiana; stepson Wade (Melissa) Whitesell of Eaton; stepdaughter Wendy (Spencer) Decker of Eaton; grandchildren: Nathan Capek, Jackson Capek, Alex Johnston, Abbi Whitesell, Alli Whitesell, Emma Arnett and Derek Decker and nephews Brian (Lauren) Schamaun and Joshua Schamaun.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, May 29, from 3:30 p.m. until time of memorial service at 6:30 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton.

Memorial contributions may be sent to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.