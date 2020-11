Or Copy this URL to Share

EATON — Amber K. Smith-Miller, 25, passed away Nov. 1, 2020. Visitation Monday, Nov. 9 from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard, Eaton. Private service and burial at Preble Memory Gardens, West Alexandria. Memorial contributions may be sent to the funeral home to assist with final expenses.



