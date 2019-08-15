RICHMOND, INDIANA — Ann E. Thompson, 74, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at the Heritage House in Richmond.

She was born on July 10, 1945 in Dayton, to the late Roy and Betty (Cole) McClellan.

Ann was a 1963 graduate of Eaton High School. She was a waitress at the St. Clair Inn in Eaton for many years and was also a cook at various other restaurants in Wayne County, Indiana.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother Gregg McClellan.

She is survived by her children: Cynthia Thompson, Terri (Jim) Othersen, and James Thompson, Jr., all of Eaton; grandchildren: Heather Nutt of North Olmstead, Stacey Nutt of Eaton, and Abigail Good of Eaton; great grandchildren: Reilley Elam and Jada Blackburn; brother David (Cathy) McClellan of West Alexandria; sisters Carol Driver and Gail (Tim) Rowland of Eaton; sister-in-law Sandy McClellan of Eaton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main St., Eaton with Reverend Lowell Spencer officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton.

Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.