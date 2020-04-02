EATON — Anna Mae Sizemore (Kunka), 76 of Eaton, died Monday, March 30, 2020.

Born on Nov. 5, 1943 in Richmond Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Zion Thomas and Ella F. (Hardy) Necessary. She was a 1961 graduate of Jackson Township High School and was a home health care worker.

She was preceded in death by sons Travis Lee Sizemore in 1973 and Stacey Scott Sizemore in 2009; brothers Robert M., Lloyd H., Charles T., Donald R. and Lowell W. Necessary and granddaughter Elizabeth Carolyn Sizemore in 1996.

She is survived by her companion of 30 years Joseph J. Kunka Jr., son Rex W. Sizemore; brother Virgil Combs; six grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Graveside service, 11 a.m., Friday, April 3, at Fairmount Cemetery, Camden, with Pastor Wendell Coning officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, Eaton.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Preble County, 951 South Barron Street, Eaton, OH 45320. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com