COLUMBUS — Anne Marie Furrey, 97, passed away on July 6, 2019.

She was preceded in death by parents, Christopher and Agnes Lindsey, two sisters Nellie and Margaret, husbands Marc Furrey and Joe Koewler and daughter Theresa Furrey-Belt.

She is survived by two sons Thomas (Karen) and Mark (Dolores) both of Phoenix, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Anne loved her independence and had a pioneering and adventurous spirit. In May 1955, Anne was one of the first women in Ohio to obtain her airman (pilot's) license. She also cherished her family roots tracing back to Tennessee and more closely the Preble County area. In her later years, she looked forward to her times at the Grove City YMCA and the staff there grew to be like her family. During her working career, Anne held positions of high administrative responsibility at Miami University, Wright State University and the University of Cincinnati, where she was the executive secretary for the Bearcat head basketball coach, Ed Badger. As a result, she was a devout Bearcat basketball fan. In her 70s Anne retired for a third and final time from Grange Insurance.

Family will receive friends Wednesday, July 10, from 10-11 a.m. at the Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. at Twin Creek Chapel Cemetery, Locke Rd., West Manchester in Preble County with Rev. Laureen Row from St. John's United Church of Christ officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Grove City YMCA in Anne's name to the Water Therapy program. www.tiddfuneralservice.com.