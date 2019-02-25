ALTOONA, FLORIDA — Anthony Bruce Eby, 54, passed away Feb. 8, 2019, in Altoona, Florida.

Anthony was born in Dayton to S. Morris and Norma Eby. He was a member of the Altoona, Florida congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret Oneal Eby; his brother Larry; nephew Michael Brandon Eby; his father S. Morris Eby and his grandparents.

He is survived by his mother Norma Eby, brother Michael (Annette) Eby of Greensburg, Indiana; sister Teresa McIntosh of Eaton; two older sisters, Debbie and Tammy; niece Chelsea Deaton, his adopted son Robert Michael Eby and his granddaughter Amber Eby-Fletcher, both of Florida.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

"My beloved son, gone from sight, forever in our hearts."