CAMDEN — Anthony Wayne Rivers, 63, of Camden, passed away at his home on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Tony was born to parents Frank Rivers and Charlotte (Hall) Rivers on Oct. 25, 1956, in Dayton. He graduated from Twin Valley South High School in 1974. Tony served our country as a member of the United States Air Force. He retired in January 2020 from Cargill in Lewisburg. Tony loved his family, his dogs and fish, and Cleveland Browns football.

He was preceded in death by his mother Charlotte (Hall) Rivers and granddaughter Charlotte Rae Rivers.

He is survived by his wife Rhonda (Conner) Rivers; his father Frank Rivers; siblings Teresa Macy, Frank Rivers, and Mark Rivers; children Michael, David, Garland, Maureen, and Travis; step-daughters Erica and Jessie; and grandchildren Allison, Hannah, Owen, Dylan, Sophia, Alex, Baylee, Josh, Donald, Amaya, Preslynn, Joseph, Grayson, and Maximus.

Visitation will be held at Bales' Funeral Home in Camden, on Saturday, June 13, from 2-4 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. Flowers can be donated to the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.BalesFH.com.