SOMERVILLE — Arlene Reba Hurley, 90, of Somerville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

She was born March 24, 1929, at her childhood home in Gratis. She was a graduate of West Elkton High School and proud she had the opportunity to work at NCR, Pillsbury, and Stephenson Oil Company.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Edith Dillon; brother, Gary; husband, Vic Hurley; and their son, Carl.

She leaves behind to hold her memories dear, her daughter; Cindy Lewis; four grandchildren, Eric (Lisa), Sean, and John Hurley, and Nicole Lewis; five great grandchildren, Evan (Morgan) and Elissa Hurley, and Nolen, Brooklyn, and Olivia Wagers; and along with all those she crossed paths with.

Arlene cherished her family and friends. Her patience and encouragement radiated to everyone she encountered. Making time to cook with a special dash of "love" made showing up in her kitchen a treat. Mom worked hard to build the family foundation strong enough to weather any storm and was elated that in 2020, the family will welcome our next generation!

Services will take place at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.BalesFH.com.