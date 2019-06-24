CAMDEN — Arlie Alcorn Jr., 72 of Camden, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Woodland Country Manor in Somerville.

Arlie was born on Sept. 16, 1946, in Dayton, to Arlie Alcorn Sr. and the late Theresa Marie (Fields) Alcorn. He was a 1965 graduate of Preble Shawnee High School in Camden and a business manager for 7 years, president of 5 years and vice president. He retired from Local 79 in Dayton, in 2001 after 30 years of employment. He was a union member and proud of it. Arlie was loved by all who knew him, and he will be sadly missed.

A special "Thank-You" to all the staff at Woodland Country Manor and to VITAS of Cincinnati for the wonderful care they gave to Arlie.

In addition to his mother, Arlie is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Reba S. (Bridgeford) Alcorn in 2013 whom he married on Sept. 25, 1965, and his son, Arlie Richard Alcorn in 2012; grandparents: Wade and Nan Alcorn and Matt and Elisabeth Fields.

He is survived by his father; grandson, Richard Levi Alcorn; great-granddaughter, Kaylie Belle Alcorn; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Irvin and Pauline Bridgeford, Herbert Bridgeford, Rose and Bob Reynolds, Debbie and Hubert Ledford; and Charlene Bridgeford; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 East Main Street, Eaton, with Pastor Trever Bridgeford officiating. Interment will be held in Fairmount Cemetery, Camden. Family will receive friends from noon-2 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to VITAS Hospice, 11500 Northlake Dr., Ste. 400, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.