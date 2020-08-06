CAMDEN — Arlie Alcorn Sr., 92, of Camden, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Woodland Country Manor in Somerville.

He was born Sept. 13, 1927, in Estill County, Kentucky, to the late Wade and Nannie Alcorn. Arlie was a lifelong farmer and also worked with Alcorn Construction.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Alcorn, in 2002; son Arlie Alcorn Jr.; grandson Rick Alcorn; brothers Herbert and Manuel Alcorn; and sisters Ina Humphrey, Della Ditty and Delma Saylers.

He is survived by his longtime companion Mima Brinegar; great-grandson Levi Alcorn; great-great-granddaughter Kaylie Alcorn; brothers George and Austin Alcorn; sister Dafon Hymer; sister-in-law Eleanor Alcorn; nephews James (Barbara) Salyers and Mike (Tracy) Alcorn and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Thursday, Aug. 6, at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton. Burial followed at Fairmount Cemetery in Camden.

Online condolence and other remembrances may be sent by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.