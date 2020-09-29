EATON — Barbara Chapman passed away following a short illness on Sept. 26, 2020. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Chapman, and parents, Ivan and Geraldine Stowe. She is survived by her brother Don (Susan) Stowe, her sister Linda Stowe, and two nephews, Jesse Stowe and Jeff Carico.

Barbara was a graduate of Preble Shawnee High School and Miami University. Funeral service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Remembrances may be sent to the Southern Poverty Law Center or the Preble County Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com