NEW PARIS — Barbara A. Doan, 90, of New Paris, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Richmond, Indiana.

Born on May 1, 1928, in Fountain City, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late William E. & Myrl F. (Eadler) Blue. In 1990, she retired from Cigna Healthcare in Richmond, Indiana and was a member and past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star in New Paris. A former member of the Church of the Open Door and current member of the Hodgin Road Christian Church, Richmond, Indiana.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Herbert D. "Herb" Doan in 2003; brothers, Edward, William, Richard, Donald and Franklin Blue; sisters, Rhea Smith, Helen Swink and Opal Cartwright and daughter-in-law, Sue E. Doan.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Wayne M. (Sharon) Doan and Mark D. (Denise) Doan; daughter: Cynthia A. (Billy) Tannehill; sister: Jeannine Schlosser; grandchildren: Jeannine (Shannon) Rothwell, Jennifer (Brent) Hollinger, James (Jessica) Doan, Amy (Craig) Vickery, Lisa Doan, Coty (Chris Johnson) Stinson and Collin (Kara Cook) Stinson, Clinton Stinson, Robin (Evva) Verhasselt and Joseph Verhasselt; 15 great grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Barnes Funeral Home, 109 West Main Street, New Paris, with Pastor Derek Trenum officiating. Interment will be held in Spring Lawn Cemetery in New Paris. Family will receive friends on Saturday, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hodgin Road Christian Church, 4050 Hodgin Rd, Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.