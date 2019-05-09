MESA, ARIZONA — Barbara Jean Griffis passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019.

She was born in Richmond, Indiana on June 4, 1927, to Amos and Mary Armacost and graduated from Jackson High School in Campbellstown, Ohio in 1945. She married the love of her life, Clarence Griffis, on May 10, 1947, upon his return from the Navy.

Their three children are: Linda Lee (Gibson, husband David), Brenda Sue (Spurlock, husband Mike), and John Randall "Randy" Griffis (daughter-in-law Cynthia Smith Griffis).

After raising their family in Cambellstown, Barbara and Clarence moved to Mesa, Arizona in 1973. There they owned M & S Sporting Goods for four years. Barbara retired after 10 years from City of Mesa in the Building Permits Department. Barbara was a 50-year member of Delta Theta Tau Sorority, a service-oriented organization. She volunteered for 10 years in the surgical department of Desert Samaritan Hospital in Mesa. Barbara was a lifelong member of her hometown church, Campellstown United Church of Christ. Barbara loved to read and enjoyed the beautiful hummingbirds that frequented her balcony feeders. She had many devoted, loyal friends throughout her life in both Ohio and Arizona.

Her grandchildren are: Amos A. "Tony" Gibson (Stacy), Brooke Andrea Tomblin (Andy), Jennifer Ellen Sherman (Lucas), and Ryan Michael Spurlock. Great-grandchildren are: Lacie Marie Gibson, Briana Michelle Gibson, Tori Michelle Tomblin, Gracie Ivon Tomblin, Elliott Michael Sherman, Chloe Teresa Sherman, and great-great-grandchild, Bentley Little. Special friends are Suzee and Joe Everhard.

Barbara will be missed by all, but we rejoice in her reunion with loved ones in heaven. Those who wish to remember Barbara may make donations in her name to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014.