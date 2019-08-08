WEST ALEXANDRIA — Barbara Ann Hale, 87, of West Alexandria, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Greenbriar Nursing Home in Eaton.

Barbara was born on March 18, 1932, in Dayton, the daughter of the late Greeley W. & Ruth M. (King) Smith. She was a 1950 Gratis High School graduate, employed at Dayton Flexible Products in Eaton, worked in the lunch room at the Gratis School and attended Gratis Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by son: Monte Lee Hale in 2011; sister: Virginia Young in 2012; brothers: Larry B. Smith in 1991 and Richard W. Smith in 2002.

She is survived by husband: Orville W. Hale; children: Martin Hale & Connie of Gratis; Robert & Sheryl Hale of New Carlisle; Nancy & Vince Mumy of Bellbrook, and Brenda (Lay) Hale of Gratis; sister: Donna Stubbs and brother: Daryl (Audrey) Smith; eight grandchildren: Aaron Hale, Micheal Hale, Dave Hale, Steven Hale, Tom Hale, Brian Hale, Jason Hale and Alex Mumy; several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services Friday, Aug. 9, at Barnes Funeral Home 220 East Main Street Eaton, with interment in Fairview Cemetery in Gratis.

Memorial contributions may be made to 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.