TUCSON, ARIZONA — Barbara Jane Davis, born May 1, 1932 in Eaton, Ohio, died Nov. 14, 2019, in Oro Valley, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James Edward Davis, and her brother, James Cullers.

Barbara is survived by her twin brother, Eugene Cullers; children: Dr. James E. Davis Jr. and his wife JoAnn Pellegrino; Cynthia Davis Kartman and her husband Marc Kartman; Philip Davis and his partner Kathryn Eliason; and Christopher Davis and his wife April; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was to us, variously, Mom, Mamaw, or Aunt Jane. To her friends she was Jane, but not Plain Jane by any means! She was a devout Roman Catholic. She loved her family and her community, and her kindness, intelligence, and humor graced whatever she did.

A gathering of friends and neighbors from Tucson and Oro Valley will be held at a time and place to be determined. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Oro Valley at a time and date to be determined. A gathering of family will take place in Ohio in late spring or early summer of 2020.

Memorial contributions may be made to Casa de la Luz Hospice, Tucson, Arizona.