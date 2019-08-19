EDGEWATER, FLORIDA — Beryl Hager, 72, of Edgewater, Florida, died Wednesday morning, July 24, at Advent Hospital in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

Born January 15, 1947, in Mount Sterling, Kentucky, he was the son of the late James Edward and Opal Delano (Elam) Hager.

He was a graduate of Twin Valley South, Class of 1965. He retired from Parker Hannifin in Eaton after 38 years of service. He was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He served two tours. He was a member of American Legion Post #215 of Eaton.

He is survived by his wife: Elizabeth (Dobos) Young, of 22 years; sons: Michael Hager of Eaton, and Kevin (Bevin) Hager of West Alexandria; step-daughters: Beth Schell of Duncan, South Carolina and Tracy (Todd) Schultz of Eaton; 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 2-5 p.m. at the James E. Ryan Post 322 American Legion located at 1477 Ohio 503 South, West Alexandria.