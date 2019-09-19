WEST MANCHESTER — Betty Lou Brant, 61, of West Manchester, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 15, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.

She was born Sept. 2, 1958, in Greenville, to the late Ralph and Norma Hileman. She attended Tri-Village School and was a long-time resident of Darke County. Betty married her husband, Bret A. Brant, on Jan. 14, 1995. Together, they spent the rest of their lives in Preble County.

She was a homemaker for many years and was in the trucking business as an owner and driver until retiring in 2010. She loved being outdoors; camping and gardening. She also loved working in her wood shop making and refurbishing furniture. She enjoyed making crafts and going to craft shows and flea markets.

The most enjoyment in her life was her family and spending time with her grandchildren, whom she loved more than anything.

She is proceeded in death by her parents; sister, Linda Hileman; and her nephew, Scotty Niswonger. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Bret Brant; her sons, Michael (Crissi) Buteau Jr. of New Madison, Ohio, and Christopher (Lacy) Buteau of New Madison; her sister, Vickie (Jerry) Crawford of Greenville; her brothers, Ralph (Vicky) Hileman Jr. Of New Madison, and David (Kelly) Hileman from Arcanum; her 10 grandchildren, Alexis (Rikki) Comer, Brooklynn (Malachi) Flatter, Cheyenne (Cory) Miller, Abagail Buteau, Ciara Buteau, Rilei Carden, Jacob Buteau, Scotty Buteau, Michael K. Buteau, and Thadd Carden, U.S. Marine. Betty was blessed with six great grandchildren, Brantly Croft, Weston Harrison, Johnny Comer, Konner Comer, Cameron Comer, and Alex Miller; her in-laws, Lori DeBoo, Shannon Eastridge, and Danny Brant; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Celebration of Betty's life, Friday, Sept. 20, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus with Mr. Bob Anthony officiating. Burial in Greenmound Cemetery in New Madison.

Memorial contributions may be given, in memory of Betty, to State of the Heart Care, 1350 N. Broadway St. Greenville, OH 45331.

