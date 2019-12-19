WEST ALEXANDRIA — Betty F. Daniel, 87, of West Alexandria, passed away suddenly on Monday morning, Dec. 16, 2019, at her home.

Born May 25, 1932 in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, she was the next to youngest of eight children of the late Major Thomas and Ella (Swim) Scarberry. She worked for years at Dayton Flexible Products (Baxter) in Eaton and was a member of Community Grace Brethren Church in Glenwood.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by beloved husband of 56 years Edison Daniel on Aug. 20, 2004; son Timothy David Daniel in 1984; son Paul Daniel in 2017; brothers and sisters Clifford, Beatrice, Clyde. Curtis, Charlene, Pearl and Don. Betty is a surviving decedent of Jenny Wiley.

She is survived by daughters Patricia A. Conner of Port St. Lucie, Florida and Donna M. Daniel of Eaton; grandchildren Tracy Daniel, Sarah Reindel, Brian Conner, Laura Daniel, Tabatha Daniel and Brittany Daniel; great grandchildren Gabriel Reindel, Violet Reindel, Vera Lynn Reindel, Stetson James Daniel and Ian Daniel.

Friends may call on the family from noon-2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens, 3377 U.S. 35, West Alexandria. Funeral services will follow with Pastor Elbert Sorrell Presiding. Burial will be in Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions my be made to the West Alexandria EMS.