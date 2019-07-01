EATON — Betty Jane (Adkins) Lumpkins, 93, of Eaton, went to the Lord on June 28, 2019, at Reid Hospital Hospice.

She was born July 6, 1925, in Ashland, Kentucky, to the late Wallace and Wealtha (Scott) Adkins of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Lumpkins; one sister Evelyn (Adkins) Delaney; four brothers: Wallace Adkins Jr. (killed in WWII), William Adkins, Ralph Adkins and Joseph Adkins; and two stepsons David Lumpkins and Timmy Gray.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law Raymond and Diane (Johnson) Ross of Eaton; one step-daughter Mary and Ben Kadel of Ft. White, Florida; five grandchildren: Jeffrey Ross, Douglas Ross, Angela (Ross) Matlock, Lisa (Kadel) Fisher and Ben Kadel Jr. and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Betty belonged to the Bluebird Society of America, loved fishing; was a member of University Hills Baptist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, and later attended First Southern Baptist Church in Camden.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 6, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, with Pastor Trevor Bridgeford officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to First Southern Baptist Church, 35 North Liberty Street, Camden, OH 45311.

