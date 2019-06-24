LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY — Betty Margaret (Buckley) Pheanis died June 19, 2019, and was taken from us suddenly due to a tragic accident.

We appreciate the fine care she received at Albert B. Chandler UK Healthcare.

She was born on June 8, 1941. Betty was a world-class mother, sister, daughter, aunt, and life-long friend of people across at least two states. We owe so much of who we are to her, whether related by blood or by heart.

She was an avid reader. She loved her plants and gardens, hummingbirds, and her family and friends; she taught us children a true love of nature and animals. Many families across several states have memories of a Boston Terrier that was lucky enough to have lived the first six weeks of its life in one of Betty's puppy playpens.

Some of you may remember her from GM Moraine assembly IUE 801.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Juanita (York) Buckley and her husband of 56 years, Franklin Wayne ("Lafe") Pheanis. They shared a life union of 60 years.

She is survived by her siblings: Mary Jane Rader (Richmond, Indiana,) Patricia Kirby (Franklin,) James L. Caroline Buckley (Oxford,) and Michael L. (Carlotta) Buckley and her children: Deborah A. Duska (Mt. Vernon, Kentucky,) Russel W. (Mary) Pheanis (West Alexandria,) and Bryan H. (Deb) Pheanis (Mt. Vernon, Kentucky, ) as well as six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and dozens of cousins, nieces, and nephews.