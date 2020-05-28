Brenda Caudill
GREENVILLE — Brenda S. (Schilling) Caudill, 64, of Greenville, formerly Eaton, went to be with the Lord Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born Oct. 12, 1955, in Dayton to Richard Schilling and Marjorie DeGarmo. Brenda was preceded in death by her father and brother, David Schilling. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Danny; children, Tara (Jason) Marker, Chris Caudill, and Heather Hall; grandchildren, Ashley Caudill, Wade Payne, Olivia Hall, Cameron Hall, Lucas Marker, and Joselyn Marker; great-grandson, Matthew R. Payne; mother, Marjorie DeGarmo; siblings, Barbara Bourne, William "Butch" Schilling, and Billy Schilling; special friends, Lynn and Donnie Davidson; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Brenda graduated from Preble Shawnee High School, Class of 1973. She collected antiques, and was very proud of her collection of Fenton glass, bone china, and Hummel figurines. A private service will take place at the convenience of the family. www.BalesFH.com.

Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
