ELDORADO — Brenda S. Driver, 63, of Eldorado, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at her residence.

She was born March 29, 1956, in Dayton to the late Paul E. Deeter and Phyllis Kay (Coffman) Grittman.

She is survived by her husband Mark A. Driver of Eldorado, whom she married in 1997; sons Michael Martindale of Eldorado and Eric Martindale of Crossville, Tennessee; daughters Keeshan Capps of Fountain City and Dezra Driver of Lewisburg; sister Nancy Kordecki of Dayton; brother Paul Deeter of Grants Pass, Oregon; numerous grandchildren; and cousin thought-of-like-a-sister, Joann Behrens of Sullivan, Missouri.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to the , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.

