WEST MANCHESTER — Brian Lee Ebersole, 57, of Eldorado, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 in Miamisburg, Ohio. Born July 1, 1963 in Greenville, he was the son of David C. and the late Carolyn Sue (Paxson) Ebersole.

Brian was an employee of the Village of New Paris in the Water and Wastewater Department. He was a 1981 National Trail graduate and served with the Eldorado and New Paris Fire Departments and North Central Rescue. He was an avid bowler and a member of the Preble County 4-H Rabbit community.

Preceded in death by his wife: Rebecca L. "Becky" (Fuller) Ebersole in 2016; and brother: Allan Wayne Ebersole in 2015. Survived by daughter: Kami (Sean) Schooley; father: David C. Ebersole; brother: Dean Ebersole; children: Melinda Burr, Justin and Eric Washington; nine grandchildren; companion Nikki Addis and her daughter, Allison Snyder; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Nov. 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 East Main Street, Eaton. A funeral procession will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 14 at the funeral home, with inurnment in Wares Chapel Cemetery, West Manchester with Pastor Dane Driver officiating.

Memorials may be sent to the family c/o Barnes Funeral Home, 220 East Main Street, Eaton, 45320. Condolences may be sent via the Guestbook at www.barnesfuneralhome.com