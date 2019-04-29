EATON — Bryce Cameron Fadden, 19, died of natural causes in his sleep at home, on March 18, 2019.

Bryce was born Aug. 26, 1999, in Dayton, to Sean and Sheri (Buckmaster) Fadden. Bryce was deeply loved by siblings Andy (Magen) McCarty, Lori McCarty, Maximilian Fadden, and Lydia Fadden.

He is survived also by grandparents Kay and Mary Buckmaster, and Charles and Judith Fadden; nephews Gabe and Jameson McCarty, niece Allison Powell, aunts, uncles, cousins, and a large extended family who all greatly miss this loving, happy, amazing child.

There was no public service; arrangements and full obituary through Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Preble DD, 200 Eaton Lewisburg Road, Eaton, for the ASK playground.