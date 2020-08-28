Byron Alspaugh

BROOKVILLE — Byron A. Alspaugh, 94, of Brookville, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at Brookhaven Nursing Home. Byron was born Aug. 5, 1926 in Lewisburg, son of the late Minford H. and Mabel G. (Albright) Alspaugh.

Byron was a long-time Lewisburg/Preble County resident who also lived at Lake Lakengren for several years. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served during WWII; was employed at Avco Corporation in Richmond, Indiana for several years; and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Byron attended the Lewisburg United Methodist Church, Eaton Church of the Brethren and the First United Methodist Church in Brookville. He was a member of several veterans' organizations.

Byron was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan (Shields) Alspaugh, in 2008; second wife, Geneva (Ratliff) Alspaugh, in 1988; stepson, Larry Michael Cox, in 1985; brothers, James Alspaugh in 1924 and Ned Alspaugh in 2011; and sister, Phyllis Steindler, in 2016. He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Gregory and Lynda Alspaugh, of Lewisburg; daughter and son-in-law, Valerie and Steve Shafer, of Brookville; stepdaughter and stepson-in-law, Lisa Jayne and Steve Filbrun, of Lewisburg; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and his special pet friend, Gracie.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at Barnes Funeral Home – Lewisburg. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralhome.com