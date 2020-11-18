EATON — Byron Krickenbarger, 88, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 following an extended illness. He is preceded in death by parents, Charles H. and Pearl Krickenbarger; wife, Phyllis Krickenbarger; and siblings, Katherine Ridenour, Bill Krickenbarger, Mary Sleppy, May Kincaid, Ruby Garber, Velma Trump, and Harold Krickenbarger.

Byron was born in Arcanum, graduating at the top of his class from Arcanum High School. He moved to Preble County in 1958. He was a retired dairy farmer and a longtime member of Eaton United Methodist Church. He will always be remembered as an honest, sincere, and hardworking man. He was a man of the highest integrity who, if asked for his opinion, would give a thoughtful response, always stipulating that was "just the way I see it." Byron's family and friends will deeply miss him.

Byron is survived by his daughters, Pamela (Steven) Schweikert, Cheryl Scholes, Brenda (Austin "Buzz") Kennell, and Melissa (Jeff) Lipps; sons, Tim (Jamie) Krickenbarger, Douglas (Lisa) Krickenbarger, and Jeff (Donna) Krickenbarger; 22 grandchildren; 48+ great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. at Eaton United Methodist Church, 120 N. Maple St., Eaton. The family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Byron's memory can be made to the church. Arrangements made in care of Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, 45304. Condolences at www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.

IMPORTANT: All guests attending should wear a mask.