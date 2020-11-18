1/1
Byron Krickenbarger
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Byron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EATON — Byron Krickenbarger, 88, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 following an extended illness. He is preceded in death by parents, Charles H. and Pearl Krickenbarger; wife, Phyllis Krickenbarger; and siblings, Katherine Ridenour, Bill Krickenbarger, Mary Sleppy, May Kincaid, Ruby Garber, Velma Trump, and Harold Krickenbarger.

Byron was born in Arcanum, graduating at the top of his class from Arcanum High School. He moved to Preble County in 1958. He was a retired dairy farmer and a longtime member of Eaton United Methodist Church. He will always be remembered as an honest, sincere, and hardworking man. He was a man of the highest integrity who, if asked for his opinion, would give a thoughtful response, always stipulating that was "just the way I see it." Byron's family and friends will deeply miss him.

Byron is survived by his daughters, Pamela (Steven) Schweikert, Cheryl Scholes, Brenda (Austin "Buzz") Kennell, and Melissa (Jeff) Lipps; sons, Tim (Jamie) Krickenbarger, Douglas (Lisa) Krickenbarger, and Jeff (Donna) Krickenbarger; 22 grandchildren; 48+ great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. at Eaton United Methodist Church, 120 N. Maple St., Eaton. The family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Byron's memory can be made to the church. Arrangements made in care of Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, 45304. Condolences at www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.

IMPORTANT: All guests attending should wear a mask.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Eaton United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Eaton United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
204 N. Main St.
Arcanum, OH 45304
(937) 692-5145
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 14, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear about your dad. I will miss him even though we have not spent a lot of time together. I’m glad we have reconnected after all these years.
Mickie Morrison
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved