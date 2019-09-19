EATON — Caleb Allen Belongia, 25, of Eaton, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.

He was born Jan. 17, 1994, in Dayton. Caleb was a 2012 graduate of Eaton High School and MVCTC; he continued his education and training at Sinclair College in Dayton. He was currently employed at American Lighting and Signalization in Dayton. Caleb was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing softball.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Carol O'Hair; paternal grandfather Robert Gray; maternal great-grandfather Richard Lee Shumway; cousin Andrea Lee Shumway and canine companion "Buddy".

He is survived by his mother Christina Shumway (Ken Long); father Bret Belongia; maternal grandfather Richard (Barb) Shumway; paternal grandmother Ann (Ron) Mason; paternal great-grandmother Joan Gray; maternal great-grandmother Jane Shumway; half-sisters Hannah Belongia, Krystyl Wilson, Lilly Sparks and Emmily Henderson; maternal uncles Jeremy (Kim) Shumway, Billy Doran and family, Nate Shumway and Samuel (Amber) Shumway; maternal aunts Clarissa (Andy) Klingenberger and children Jenna and Alex, and Jennifer Shumway and family; paternal aunts Melanie (Scott) Ragan and Tara (Josh) Belongia and son Tyler Wells; companion Brilee Tobias and MaeLeigh Jane; special friends Michael Aaron Coning and family and David Ray Hughes and family; and many other special cousins, family members and friends.

Caleb was a loving son, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton. Burial will be at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the funeral home to assist with final expenses. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.