RICHMOND, INDIANA — Carl Sorrell, 71, of Richmond, Indiana, died on June 26, 2019, at Heritage House after a long illness.

Born on July 24, 1947, in Middletown, he was the son of Jasper R. and Evelyn Wolfe Sorrell. Carl was a longtime resident of Preble County before moving to Richmond 20 years ago. He was an Army veteran who served in Germany during the Vietnam war. He retired from Wilson Trucking. Carl loved farming and John Deere tractors.

He is survived by his son: James (Kim) Forrester of Richmond, and former daughter-in-law: Jamie Forrester of Richmond; three grandchildren: Tera Olinger, Kailyn Forrester and Braden Forrester; two great-grandchildren: McKenzie Olinger and Kendall Olinger and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Norma Jean Sorrell who died in 2013; one brother: Forest Sorrell, one sister: Dixie Sorrell, and sister-in-law: Elsie Napier.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Taylor officiating, with burial in Goshen Cemetery with military rites. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com.