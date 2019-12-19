MORAINE CITY — Carlos Joseph Gunsalus, 89, of Moraine City, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

He was born in Anderson, Indiana on May 31, 1930, to the late, Carlos and Kathryn (Collins) Gunsalas.

Joseph was an audiologist for many years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan on March 23, 2001.

Joseph is survived by his son, Scott Gunsalus of Dayton; sister, Violet Auckerman of Newport, Indiana; brother, David W. (wife, Rose) Gunsalus of West Alexandria and a special friend, Molly Price of Moraine.

A graveside service and inurnment will be held at a later date in Economy, Indiana.

