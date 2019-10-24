EATON — Carol R. James, 70, of Eaton, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

She was born Sept. 25, 1949, in Martin County, Indiana to the late Robert and Dorothy Spears.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brittney Caldwell; and brother, David Spears.

She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Junior; daughter, Melissa (Rob) Caldwell; son, Matthew (Tiffany) James; grandchildren, Ashley (Nick) Waldbillig, Mallory Nugent, Tiara Miles, Colton James, Dakota Miles, and Ethan James; siblings, Janette (Charles) Hauser, Dennis (Leslie) Spears, and Bryan (Tammy) Spears; sister-in-law, Cindy Spears; numerous nieces and nephews; and many more family and friends.

Carol will be fondly remembered as the lunch lady at National Trail Schools and enjoyed playing bingo. She was always a country girl at heart and her grandkids were the love of her life.

The family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 27 from 4-6 p.m. at Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, 3377 U.S. 35 East, West Alexandria. There will be a Mass at Visitation Catholic Church on Monday, Oct. 28, at 10:30 a.m. with Father David Doseck presiding. Burial will follow at Preble Memory Gardens, West Alexandria.

The family encourages contributions in Carols memory be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 2621 Dryden Road, Moraine, OH 45439.

