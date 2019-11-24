EATON — Carolyn Jo Norton-Smith, 71, of Eaton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at her residence with her loving family by her side.

She was born Sept. 4, 1948, in Mt. Pleasant, MI to the late Allen Arthur and Phyllis Mary (Koch) Childs. Carolyn was a graduate of Franklin High School in Livonia, MI and has been a resident of Preble County for the last 40 years. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening, writing and her beloved dogs and cats. Most importantly she dearly loved all of her family and spending time with them.

She is survived by her husband Jon Smith; son Dennis (Kristen) Norton; daughter Jill DuVall; grandchildren: Kyle (Alex) Norton, Lauren DuVall, Garrett Norton, Taylor DuVall and Savannah Norton; sisters Michelle Helm and Bridget Delaney-Adams; brother Patrick Flynn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, Nov. 29, from 4-6 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main Street, Eaton.

If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, please donate to Melanomaknowmore.donordrive.com to honor her memory. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.