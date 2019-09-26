JACKSONBURG — Cecil Edward Meyer, 92, a lifelong resident of Jacksonburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Rosebud Village, Richmond, where he had resided for the past several months.

Cecil was born in Montclair, Indiana on Aug. 16, 1927, to Charles Edward and Myrtle Marie (Wire) Meyer. Cecil served with the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was a longtime employee of Perfect Circle/Dana Corp. He had also been employed at Dougherty's Orchard, Becker's Florist and Culberson Funeral Home. He served as caretaker of Jacksonburg Cemetery for over 50 years and was the unofficial "Mayor" of Jacksonburg. In 2003 he graduated from Hagerstown High School under the Congressional Veteran's Act. He was a member of the first FFA group at Hagerstown High School, was recipient of the 2017 Nettle Creek Good Neighbor award and a longtime member of Congregational Christian Church, UCC.

Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Nondus (Conway) Meyer; four children: Penny (Wayne) Klusman of Richmond, Linda (Mark) Griffy of Richmond, Julie Meyer Blaase of Hagerstown and Denny (Melody) Meyer of Eaton; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters: Barbara Parker of Phoenix, Arizona and Linda Hansen of Cedarsburg, Wisconsin; two brothers-in-law, Delbert Sherwood of Dublin and Curtis Andrew of Centerville; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Cecil was preceded in death by six siblings: James Meyer, Robert Meyer, Gene Meyer, Fred Meyer, Mildred Clevenger and Larry Meyer.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will follow at 3 p.m. Denny Meyer and Pastor Curt Nies will officiate. Burial will be in Jacksonburg Cemetery. Memorials may be made to or American Legion Post 333 of Hagerstown. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com.