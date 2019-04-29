EATON — Cecelia J. Deneau, 84, of Eaton, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Brookhaven Nursing Center in Brookville, Ohio.

She was born March 20, 1935, in Boston, Massachussets to the late Hugh and Amelia Mackenzie. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Louis A. Deneau who passed away in 2017, and grandson Tyler Lee.

She is survived by her daughters Donna (Roger) of Dayton and Sue (Doug) of Greenville; grandchildren: Jill (Paul) Brown of Springboro, Doug Kondrath of New York City, Amanda (Jordan) Sawmiller of North Star and Austin (Jordan) Lee of Dublin, Indiana; great-grandchildren Jordan (Holly) Pelphrey, Haley, Kaitlyn, Kallie, Harper, Layla, Lilly, Levi and Burke; as well as an expected great-granddaughter Maggie Ann and expected great-great-granddaughter Cecelia Lou and several nieces and nephews.

Services Monday, April 29, at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton. Burial at Mound Hill Cemetery, Eaton.

