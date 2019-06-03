WEST ALEXANDRIA — Charles Douglas Crouse, 76, of West Alexandria, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

He was born in West Alexandria, on Feb. 25, 1943, to Charles and Irma (Pelle) Crouse. He was a 1961 graduate of West Alexandria High School. Doug had many careers. He drove trucks for Brown Transport, Eaton, and Pence-Potter Trucking, Germantown. He had worked at the family business of Crouse Fuel and Supply in West Alexandria. He built and operated The Corner Cupboard ice cream shop for many years, was on West Alexandria Village Council; was a former fire fighter and fire chief for West Alexandria; drove school bus for Twin Valley South Schools and was a member of #88 F.& A.M. Lodge.

Doug is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marlene Crouse; three children, Angie (Sean) Maggard of West Alexandria, Doug (Kim) Crouse of St. Louis, Missouri, and Sean (Becky) Crouse of West Alexandri; seven grandchildren: Kole, Trey, Ethan, Riley, Lauren, Abigail and Sydney; his brother, Richard (Linda) Crouse of West Alexandria, nieces and nephews, and mother-in-law, Faye Cole of West Alexandria.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Don Brower.

Funeral services Monday, June 3,at Salem Lutheran Church, West Alexandria, with Rev. Todd Smith officiating. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, West Alexandria.

Donations may be made to West Alexandria Fire Department or West Alexandria EMS. For condolences: www.lindloff-zimmerman.com.