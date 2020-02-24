RICHMOND, INDIANA – Charles "Dean" Hawkins, 72, formerly of Preble County, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Reid Health.

Born Oct. 11, 1947, in Alquina, Indiana, to Maurice and Maxine Davis Hawkins, Dean was a life-long resident of Preble County, until moving to Richmond in July 2019. He was a 1965 graduate of Eaton High School in Ohio. Dean served in the U.S. Navy from 1967-1970. He retired as the owner of Hawkins Appliance Inc. in West Alexandria, in September 2015. Dean repaired appliances for 43 years and sold and installed outdoor wood burning furnaces for Preble, western Montgomery, southern Darke, and northern Butler County. He was a private pilot, held a ham radio operator's license, and enjoyed woodworking. Dean was a member of Christ United Church in Richmond. He had served as a missionary to Turkey and was a member of the Ohio Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Chainsaw Team. Dean was a good man, who loved spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Naomi Marie Miremont Hawkins; children, Shane (Jennifer) Hawkins, Seth Hawkins, and Sally (Rodney) Morris; stepdaughters Marie (Diron) Powell and Laurie (Stan) Sampson; several grandchildren; siblings Arnold (Judy) Hawkins, Patsy Goble and Kelly Hawkins; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stepson Andrew Tagliaferri and siblings Gary and Marjorie Hawkins.

Memorial visitation for Charles "Dean" Hawkins will be from 11 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Feb. 29, at Christ United Church, 3430 Backmeyer Road, Richmond. Memorial service will follow at noon, with Rev. Brett Karanovich officiating. Burial will be in Dayton National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Christ United Church, 3430 Backmeyer Road, Richmond, IN 47374.

