LEWISBURG — Charles P. "Chuck" Heindl, 62, of Lewisburg, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Kettering.

Born on Nov. 29, 1957, in Dayton, he was the son of the late Henry R. & Audrey M. (Bossinger) Heindl. Chuck worked at VanCrest in Eaton. He had also work for Zumstein Trucking, Hessman's and was the owner/operator of L & H Deer Processing. He was a graduate of Twin Valley North High School and loved to be outdoors hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by sisters Thelma Jean Kreitzer and Delores Ann Gibson, and brother Raymond L. Heindl.

He is survived by his sisters: Ruth Brechak and Mary (Ed) Lawson and brother: Bill (Fay) Heindl, nieces and nephews and many cousins.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, evening, Dec. 10, at Barnes Funeral Home, 411 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, with service at 7 p.m. A public graveside will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. in Sugar Grove Cemetery, Twin Township, Preble County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lewisburg Emergency Unit, P.O Box 697, Lewisburg, OH 45338. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.