EATON — Charles E. Hoover, 78, of Eaton, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Dec. 7, 1940, in Richmond, Indiana, to the late Roland C. and Margaret L. (VanAusdal) Hoover. Charlie was a 1959 graduate of Monroe High School; he was a retired veteran of the National Guard and served active duty during Operation Desert Storm; he was a life member of the American Legion Post #322 West Alexandria and V.F.W. Post #8066 in Eaton; he also retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation, was a longtime Preble County farmer and enjoyed collecting antique tractors.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Sharon L. Hoover in 2001.

He is survived by his son John K. Hoover of Eaton; daughter Melissa A. Hoover of Eaton; brothers Jerry (Kathy) Hoover of West Manchester, Kenny (Susanna) Hoover of New York, Bill (Lois) Hoover of Louisville, Kentucky and Mike (Alicia) Hoover of Union City, Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, May 10, at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton with Pastor Stan VanAusdal officiating. Burial followed at Preble Memory Gardens in West Alexandria.

Memorial contributions may be sent to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.