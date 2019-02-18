WEST ALEXANDRIA — Christopher A. Deaton, 53, of West Alexandria, passed away suddenly Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.

He was born in Dayton, on April 29, 1965, to Leonard and Juanita (Gabbard) Deaton. He was a 1983 graduate of Twin Valley South High School and had worked many years in the trucking business. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Middletown. He enjoyed cooking, barbequing and entertaining his friends and family.

He is survived by his son, Jantzen Deaton, and his daughter, Amber Hildbrand; his girlfriend of 26 years, Margaret Lowe; grandchild Lainey Jane South; brothers Gary (Brenda) Deaton, Granite Falls, North Carolina and Michael (Brenda) Deaton, Richmond, Indiana; sister Beverly Shindeldecker, West Alexandria and sister-in-law, Peggy Deaton; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Roger Deaton and brother-in-law, Bill Shindeldecker.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Alexandria. Friends may call at Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, West Alexandria, on Thursday from 5-8 p.m.

For condolences: www.lindloffzimmerman. com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home.